Posted: Apr 19, 2024 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

The montly Jesus Burger event is Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 w 14th st. Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastord Rando and Shiloh Gamble announce, "We will be having Jesus Burger outside unless the weather is bad.. then it will be inside the grey warehouse behind FYC gas station, across from Get Real Ministries."

Get Real ministries invites everyone to come be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. SHiloh said, "We will fight the fight with you! Come witness the *Miracles on 14th Street.*"

Rando said, " Come let Holy Spirit Revive you! Baptisms,Free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus. You WILL leave changed! Come out and join us, EVERYONE is welcomed!"

Get Real Ministries

411 w 14th st. Bartlesville ,Ok

BUS SCHEDULE:

11:15am Agape

11:25am Light House