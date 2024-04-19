Posted: Apr 19, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School presents "Anything Goes"-- a musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter April 26 and 27 at 7pm and April 28 at 3pm at the BHS Fine Arts Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, student actors Kathryn Williams (Ewno Sweeney), Carter Wells (BIlly Crocker), Jacob Stapp (Moon Face Martin), and Kate Fullerton (Hope Harcourt) gave us preview of this rather large production.

The story concerns madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy Number 13, "Moonface" Martin, aid Billy in his quest to win Hope.

Songs introduced that later became pop and jazz standards are "Anything Goes", "You're the Top", "All Through the Night", and "I Get a Kick Out of You".