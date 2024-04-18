Posted: Apr 18, 2024 7:38 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 7:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Jesalyn Cole has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for April, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Cole has a 4.0 GPA and consistently appears on the Superintendent's Honor Roll. She has received awards for being the top student in biology, chemistry, Algebra II and English III. She is a member of the National Honor Society, is concurrently enrolled in college courses to advance her college career and has won several awards in FFA public speaking.

But it is her willingness to serve others that distinguishes her

Cole will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Cole says it is humbling to be selected as one of April's Students of the Month