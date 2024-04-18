Posted: Apr 18, 2024 7:20 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 7:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Jaycie Perrier has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for April, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Perrier has a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be named a valedictorian. She is extremely active in FFA and has already earned 12 college credit hours with more to come after this semester. Perrier is a member of the National Honor Society, the Gifted and Talented program and as served as student manager for the boys basketball team for the past four years.

But it is her service to others that sets her apart

Perrier will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Perrier says she is honored to be selected as one of April's Students of the Month