Posted: Apr 18, 2024 6:53 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 6:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

A cold north wind couldn't keep a crowd from warming up and cheering for several Bartlesville Public School employees during the Bruins of the Year ceremony Thursday evening at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Ranch Heights Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Kelsey Carmichael was named the 2024 District Teacher of the Year. Student Re agan Buoy spoke highly of Carmichael, her love for her students and the joy she bring s to the classroom each day.