Posted: Apr 18, 2024 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this month, the Osage Nation Executive Branch and Osage, LLC ensured a 10-year lease agreement for more than 32,000 acres of the 42,300 acre Osage Nation Ranch. This major agreement is a positive step in the Osage Nation's economic development and land conservation endeavors. Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker says that this is a major win for all Osages, as the Osage Nation Ranch is one of the Nation's greatest investments. Here is what he had to say in a recent press release:

“This agreement allows our economic engine, the Osage, LLC., to show us a return on that investment. It also allows the Department of Natural Resources to do its conservation and restorative work to be good stewards of the land for the next generation.”

Lease payments will be $1 per acre on a yearly basis and the security deposit and other fees will be waived.