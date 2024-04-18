Posted: Apr 18, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 3:15 PM

Chase McNutt

The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants. The City tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. Flushing will be conducted between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

Crews are currently working in Zone 3 (from Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from the railroad tracks going west to city limit) and Zone 7 (from the northern city limits south to Frank Phillips, from Washington Boulevard west to the Caney River)

Upon completion of Zones 3 and 7, crews will continue moving into the next areas to be flushed, which include:

Crew #1

Zone 6: From 11th Street south to Sand Creek, from the Caney River west to the railroad tracks

Zone 8: From Kenwood south to Nowata Road, from the Caney River east to Washington Boulevard

Zone 11: From the northern city limits south to Tuxedo Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road

Zone 12: From Tuxedo Boulevard south to Adams Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard east to Bison Road

Zone 13: From Adams Boulevard south to Nowata Road, from Washington Boulevard east to the industrial park

Crew #2

Zone 2: From Will Rogers Street south to Hensley Boulevard, from the railroad tracks west to Highway 123

Zone 1: Oak Park Addition

Zone 20: From Highway 123 west on Highway 60 to Hazelette Lane, to include the airport and Osage Meadows

Zone 4: Circle Mountain

Zone 9: From Nowata Road south to Price Road; from Kane Hill east to Washington Boulevard

Crews will continue to move through the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed.