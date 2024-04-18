Posted: Apr 18, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 2:45 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse. Leah Young is accused of hitting a minor child across the chest and shoulders with an animal-spotted belt.

According to an affidavit, police reviewed the forensic interviews with the juveniles and found that the victim told interviewers that he went into his room and shut his door because he was upset. Young then allegedly came through the door and started swinging a belt at him and hitting him multiple times.

Another minor child was in the room at the time and witnessed the entire sequence. They told police that Young started hitting the victim everywhere and wouldn’t stop until they stepped in to talk the belt from young. Police found bruising on the victim consistent with those made by a belt.

Young was ordered to have no contact with the victim and was given a $50,000 bond. Her next court date is set for May 3rd.