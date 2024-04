Posted: Apr 18, 2024 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease recently released a sales tax report that reflected numbers have decreased from this time last year, but said there is no need to worry after the kind of record year they had a year ago.

At this week's Dewey city council meeting, the audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was also approved.