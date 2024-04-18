News
Posted: Apr 18, 2024 1:10 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 1:10 PM
UKB Cherokees Receive $2 Million EPA Grant
Nathan Thompson
The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee received a $2 million grant Wednesday from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The grant will be used for recycling outreach and education for tribal members. Merinda Reamy, director of the UKB Natural Resources department, says the federal funding will assist in the tribe's goal to safeguard and revitalize communities by reducing waste and preventing environmental contamination.
The grant was awarded at the EPA's Region 6 Tribal Environmental Summit at Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa.
The Cherokee Nation, Modoc Nation, Muscogee Creek Nation, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and Wyandotte Nation also collectively received more than $6 million in EPA grants during the summit.
Photo courtesy: United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma
