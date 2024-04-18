Posted: Apr 18, 2024 12:29 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 12:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Cedar Vale, Kan., man is in a Tulsa hospital following a one-vehicle wreck on Thursday in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Tyler Vogele was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram on State Highway 18, just north of Shidler. Troopers say at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the pickup departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. Vogele overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to go into a broad slide and roll.

The truck struck a fence and came to rest on its wheels.

Vogele was transported via ambulance to a Ponca City hospital, where he was later transported via medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. He was admitted in good condition with internal injuries.

Troopers say airbags deployed in the truck and Vogele was wearing his seatbelt.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Shidler Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.