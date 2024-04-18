Posted: Apr 18, 2024 10:48 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2024 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska is now accepting applications for anyone interested in being a certified lifeguard this summer. Applications are available at City Hall.

This year, the City of Pawhuska will be offering a re-imbursement to individuals for the cost to get certified as a lifeguard. To meet eligibility for that re-imbursement, individuals must be employed for the entire summer and meet certain employment expectations.