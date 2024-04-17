Posted: Apr 17, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 1:48 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The lyrics to “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen says “Thunderbolt and lightning; very, very frightening me…” Well, that’s not the intro this little dog received when he walked in.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA explains how this dog is NOT a god.

Clouse explains that although friendly with people he may not be so with cats; though that could very well be tested. Along with cats Zeus is also better suited to dogs his size or just about, being the playful type.

The WSPCA is having a sort of fortune run, with a spin the wheel adoption game show.

Clouse says that there are three different prices you could win for dogs only.

The WSPCA is located at 166200 OK-123 in Bartlesville.