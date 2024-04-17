News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 17, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 1:43 PM
Osage Nation Visitors Center Opens in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
On Wednesday morning, the Osage Nation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of the visitors center in Pawhuska. It has been renovated and on Wednesday, they were finally able to show off the new building.
Several dignitaries were on hand, including Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. Here is what Standing Bear had to say on the monumental occasion.
Osage Nation Congresswoman Jodie Revard was a major proponent of moving forward with the new visitors center. Here is what she had to say before the ribbon cutting took place.
The information and boutique side of the center will open at 8:30 a.m. daily. The coffee shop will open at 7:30 a.m. The drive-thru will open at a later date.
