Posted: Apr 17, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, the Osage Nation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand re-opening of the visitors center in Pawhuska. It has been renovated and on Wednesday, they were finally able to show off the new building.

Osage Nation Congresswoman Jodie Revard was a major proponent of moving forward with the new visitors center. Here is what she had to say before the ribbon cutting took place.