Posted: Apr 17, 2024 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 10:49 AM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man had court on Tuesday after allegedly violating a protective order on April 9th and 14th. Christopher Curry is alleged on the 9th of getting into a verbal argument with the victim in the intersection of Brahma and Osage. The victim was walking away from Curry on the intersection’s shoulder when officers stopped her.

The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with Curry but refused to say whether or not it turned physical. Five days later on the 14th, dispatch was called to the HWY on Osage for an alleged physical altercation between a man and woman.

According to an affidavit, the victim told the officer that Curry had hit her in her arm after an argument. Curry has a history with the same victim and has 10 current pending cases against him, with three being felonies. Due to those factors, he was given a $250,000 bond. Curry’s next court date will be May 3rd.