Posted: Apr 17, 2024 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

A 16-year old juvenile led Osage County Sheriff’s vehicles on a pursuit throughout the county and in conjunction with the Ponca City Police Department, the chase ended with the juvenile crashing near the intersection of 14th street and Highland Ave. in Ponca City.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a stolen vehicle in Osage County early Thursday morning. When attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the juvenile fled. After the crash, a brief foot pursuit ended with the juvenile being taken into custody. He is now facing multiple charges.