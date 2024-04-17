Posted: Apr 17, 2024 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

An upcoming plant sale hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners will take place on Saturday, April 27th at the Fairgrounds Building in Dewey.

Native plants and butterfly kits to help preserve the number of monarch butterflies will be for sale. The City of Bartlesville has partnered with many local garden clubs in years past in an effort to raise awareness about the issue of the decline of monarch butterfly numbers.