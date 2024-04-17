Posted: Apr 17, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2024 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Lenape Reserve at 166 Barbara Court in Bartlesville is a gift and supply shop owned and operated by the Delaware Tribe of Indians.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lenape Reserve Director Amanda Scott said the store sserves as an inclusive environment for indigenous artists and people to revitalize and sustain their culture.

"We are proud to offer a variety of jewelry, art, apparel, and health & beauty products crafted by Native American artisans both local and nationwide,: said Scott. "We have been in business for about 2 years and people are finding us everyday. We are open to all who come," she added.

Lenape Reserve also carries many Indigenous Supply products, with an in house artist to help guide you through finding the right materials for your regalia needs.