Posted: Apr 16, 2024 12:33 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man has been placed under arrest and is being charged with domestic abuse simple assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 4715 Adams Blvd and heard yelling and screaming coming from inside the residence. A probable cause affidavit states that the defendant, Jon Pollard, was arguing with the female victim because he wanted to go through her phone and the victim wouldn’t let her. Pollard stated that the arguing had started 20 minutes ago, but it didn’t get physical.

Officers asked the victim the same line of questioning. She was hesitant to say things had gotten physical, but reluctantly said Pollard had hit her. Officers noted a bruise approximately three inches wide and five inches long on her left forearm. The victim said that she got the bruise on the day before, when Pollard hit her when the arguing first started. Pollard was then placed under arrest.

Pollard’s bond was set at $7,500.