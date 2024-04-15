News
Posted: Apr 15, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 7:11 PM
Bartlesville Boy Drowns at Birch Lake
Nathan Thompson
A 15-year-old Bartlesville boy drowned Sunday at Birch Lake in Osage County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told our partners at the News On 6 that it happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. near Twin Coves beach.
OHP says the teenager went to retrieve a football and went under, never resurfacing. The OHP Dive Team recovered his body in 10 feet of water just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
His name has not been released by officials. However, a GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family with expenses.
NOTE: This story was updated at 7:40 p.m. on 4-15-2024 to correct the age of the drowning victim.
