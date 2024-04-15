Posted: Apr 15, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 7:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 15-year-old Bartlesville boy drowned Sunday at Birch Lake in Osage County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told our partners at the News On 6 that it happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. near Twin Coves beach.

OHP says the teenager went to retrieve a football and went under, never resurfacing. The OHP Dive Team recovered his body in 10 feet of water just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

His name has not been released by officials. However, a GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family with expenses.