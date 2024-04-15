Posted: Apr 15, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 9:49 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man was involved in a fatal, one-vehicle crash on Saturday in Stephens County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Darin McKee, of Bartlesville, was driving a 2013 Ford Escape westbound on State Highway 7, approximately 3 ½ miles southeast of Duncan on Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the vehicle departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and rolled several times.

A passenger, 77-year-old Dalila McKee, of Tussy, was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she later died of her injuries. Darin McKee refused treatment at the scene of the wreck.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.