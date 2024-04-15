Posted: Apr 15, 2024 7:53 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 7:53 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

America has a lot of celebrated holidays and dedication days. Some harbor history, some give way to change, others benefit the environment. Earth day is one of those days.

Earth day officially starts April 22, 2024. Some may celebrate it meagerly; with a talk about the environment, some coloring sheets, and even some Ted Talks. On the other hand, the Cherokee Nation plans to DO something.

On April 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. the Cherokee Nation will be doing a tree giveaway in honor of earth day. The giveaway will be located at the Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds in Tahlequah, Ok. There will be a limit of two trees per person.

The Cherokee Nation also plans t do a Tahlequah creek cleanup on Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. The cleanup will include a one mile stretch from the Tahlequah Skate park to the Ross Branch Creek as well as a cook out at the Felts Park at 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet and sign in at the Felts Park.