Posted: Apr 12, 2024 3:45 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 4:08 PM

Chase McNutt

A piece of Nowata was lost this past week. In the very early hours of Thursday morning April 12th, Trenton Weirather passed away at the age of 31. Trenton graduated from Nowata High School in 2011 and had been a major part of the community since.

Any sports related event that included Nowata, also included Weirather. No matter the sport, age, or gender, Weirather truly cared for anything and everything Nowata Ironmen related. Current Nowata Athletic Director and Golf Coach Homer Johnston talks about what made Trenton so special to him.

Weirather also loved doing the public announcing at the Nowata little league games on weekends, high school baseball games, and talking on the radio for the pre and post Nowata basketball and football games.

Here is an audio clip of Trenton and Chase McNutt on the KRIG postgame talking about a Nowata Ironmen boy's basketball win.

The impact Weirather had spread much farther than just state lines. Former Nowata Ironmen Basketball Coach, Nate Smith, shared his favorite story of Weirather from his short stint with Nowata from 2020-2022.

It did not take very long for anybody to feel the impact of Weirather’s presence had when he was around, and the amount of care he had for Ironmen athletics. Current Nowata Head Basketball Coach Derick Ott says while he was not around Trenton for a long amount of time, the time spent will impact him forever.

Ott shared his favorite memory of Trenton.

The overwhelming recurring theme about Trenton was how much he cared and how much he will be missed.

There will be a celebration of Trenton’s life on Sunday, April 21st in Nowata at the Old Gym at 2 pm.