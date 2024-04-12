Posted: Apr 12, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Senator Julie Daniels appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to talk about her re-election bid.

The encumbent Daniels said, “It’s been an honor to fight for what’s right, deliver on the promises I made, and help the people of District 29. I live for serving and look forward to continuing to work to help advance Oklahoma and create a brighter future for us all.”

Julie said she recently had a constituent who was troubled by the way a large company was breaking the law when it came to taxing military veterans. Julie said she made some calls and and asked around to see if there was an issue with the company or a misuderstanding of the law. She said she was relieved to find out that the company had made a mistake and corrected it. By helping one person, she was able to help many and she said that makes a difference.

Elected to the state Senate in 2016, Julie is honored to represent the people of District 29. She serves as an assistant majority floor leader and chairs the Rules Committee. Her other committee assignments include Administrative Rules, Education, Finance, Health and Human Services, and Judiciary.

Julie serves on the board of the American Legislative Exchange Council where she also chairs the Civil Justice Task Force. She serves as vice president of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs.

Prior to her election, Julie spent three decades in volunteer leadership. Julie is a former mayor of Bartlesville and served eight years on the City Council.

Julie also served on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission and the Oklahoma Centennial Commemoration Commission. She is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma and Leadership Bartlesville.