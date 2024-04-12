News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 12, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 9:43 AM
BPD: Infant Dies at a Bartlesville Daycare
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police are investigating after a 9-month-old baby girl died while at daycare this week.
Bartlesville Police Captain Daniel Elkins said police received a call on Monday that a baby was found unresponsive while napping at the daycare. First responders took the 9-month-old to the hospital where she pronounced deceased.
Elkins say, so far, there’s no evidence there was any negligence or malicious intent by anyone at the daycare. They areworking with the district attorney and DHS, and they are encouraging people to not spread rumors or speculate. Investigators are waiting on the Medical Examiner's report to determine the baby’s cause and manner of death.
