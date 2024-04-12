Posted: Apr 12, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2024 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

A major Bartlesville financial institution hits a milestone. Truity Credit Union turns 85!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sarah Freeman with Truity told us how it got started in Bartlesville, "Truity Credit Union was founded in 1939 by the Jane Phillips Sorority in Bartlesville, OK. Mildred Hunt was the first treasurer and she conducted credit union business at her desk in the pipeline department at Phillips Petroleum Company during her lunch break and after hours."

Sarah explained how Truity operates saying,"Truity Credit Union is a "not for profit, but for service" cooperative financial institution that offers a full range of financial services to our members from basic savings and checking accounts to mortgage loans to complex investment planning. Our members are our owners and each member has one vote and equal ownership in the Credit Union. There are no shareholders controlling the Credit Union which allows us to concentrate on our most important assets, our members. By reinvesting profits back into our membership group we are able to have fewer fees and better rates. "

Freeman added, "Our promise is to treat you with respect, to be accurate and secure with your information, and make it easy for you to do business with us. We're proud to be part of America's credit union movement, where people really are worth more than money. Thank you for allowing us to serve as your financial institution."