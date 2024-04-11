Posted: Apr 11, 2024 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to help those in need, Oklahoma non-profits are partnering together to provide mental health and substance abuse resources across the area. Members of The Hope on Wheels Bus Tour said that they have heard from people in rural communities about the inability to get the help they need.

As a result, groups such as Grand Mental Health, the Stonegate Center and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services have partnered to go to seven area communities and educate citizens about the services they provide.

Director of Marketing and Outreach for Parents Helping Parents, Inc., Tara Carr said they are hoping to make people more aware of the resources that they have available.

Stops in Nowata and Bartlesville will take place next Thursday. They will be in Bartlesville from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 330 SE Adams Blvd and in Nowata from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 325 S Ash Street.