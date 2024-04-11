Posted: Apr 11, 2024 11:05 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

A 2022 graduate of Pawhuska High School has been named Miss Indigenous at the University of Oklahoma for the 2024-2025 school year.

Gigi Sieke was a former Osage Nation Indian Princess who won the OU Indigenous Royalty Pageant this spring. Sieke won a scholarship and had to compete in several on-stage categories and an interview with the judges. The pageant is an event that showcases the contestants passions’ for service to others and cultural awareness.