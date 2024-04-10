Posted: Apr 10, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The testing and flushing of fire hydrants will begin next week. The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department does this on an annual basis to make sure all fire hydrants are in good working order.

These flushes will be completed in sections so that businesses can be operated on a normal schedule. Night flushing will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and daytime flushing will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During this time, a discoloration of water may occur so you are asked to use care when doing laundry.

The three daytime flushes will take place in the areas of the northern city limits, south to 11th street from Cherokee Avenue east to the Caney River.

There will be another daytime flush conducted from Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from the railroad tracks going west toward the city limits.

The third daytime flush will be from the northern city limits south to Frank Phillips Boulevard, from Washington west to the Caney River.

The one flush being conducted at night will be from the northern city limits south, down to 11th street, from the railroad tracks and out east to Cherokee Avenue.

Crews will continue to move throughout the City until all hydrants have been tested and flushed.