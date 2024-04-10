Posted: Apr 10, 2024 9:52 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

Celebrating 51 years since the release of the praise and worship musical, Alleluia! A Gathering for Believers, Bartlesville First Baptist Church will host this musical event on April 28th at 6pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Music Director Wade Daniel said the program features the combined choirs of Bartlesville First Baptist and Collinsville First Baptist Churches along with an orchestra and soloists.

Penned by Bill and Gloria Gaither, Alleluia! A Gathering for Believers is hailed as more than a musical, it's an event, a meeting together of both audience and artist in worship. A time when scriptures are read, testimonies from the Word are shared, and everyone (audience and those on stage) celebrate and worship together in song.