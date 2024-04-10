Posted: Apr 10, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Michael Colaw, Republican, is running for Washington County District 2 Commissioner, offers a quite a background in corporate, nonprofit, and volunteer positions.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Colaw said he has experience from corporate roles at Arvest Bank, energy companies like ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66, and in local nonprofits like the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Ray of Hope.

Colaw said he'd been thinking about running for about a year and a half and has sought advice from several county commissioners in other counties before making his decision.