The storms of April 1st took their toll on the city of Caney as a whole, especially the buildings of USD 436.

Superintendent Blake Vargas says the repairs will take some time. Vargas says damage was done to all aspects of the district.

With insurance adjusters looking at the properties over the course of a few days, Vargas says the numbers should start coming into his office in the next few weeks, with discussions about repairs and replacements beginning then.

Other business during last night's meeting included a discussion of the location of several departments when the new CV West renovation is complete, and a discussion about the future of the district as a whole for future generations of Caney students.