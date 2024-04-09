Posted: Apr 09, 2024 3:50 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 3:52 PM

Chase McNutt / Kelli Williams

City of Bartlesville residents have a new way to connect to city services with the launch of the MyBartlesville mobile app.

The free, easy-to-use app provides community members with a mobile way to read city news, view community calendars, locate parks, contact city council representatives, report issues, apply for permits, pay utility bills and learn more about city services.

The app also provides a simpler way for citizens to report issues to city staff, including animal concerns, code enforcement issues, damaged street signs, traffic reports, street maintenance requests, trash service and water or sewer line requests. Most reports will ask citizens to fill out a short form which will then be routed to the appropriate department.

The app will also allow city staff to send out push notifications to app users. Staff will utilize the feature to share time-sensitive information such as closures, holiday trash pickup days, large-scale outages, emergency alerts and other notifications as appropriate.