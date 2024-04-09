Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $10,000 contribution to the Bartlesville Community Center, whose purpose is to provide cultural and educational facilities and activities to strengthen the culture and economy of the city.

The funds from the donation will be used to replace the badly deteriorated backstage concrete, vital to backstage access, and to maintain the level of service provided by the center to the community. The grant from the Arvest Foundation will be used to help with the $100,000 matching grant from the Lyon Foundation. The total project is estimated to cost $265,000.

Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Aaron Tesavis and Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Val Callaghan, managing director of the Bartlesville Community Center and Unity Square.

“For almost 43 years, the Bartlesville Community Center has welcomed innumerable performing artists and guests through its doors,” Tesavis said. “We are pleased to present this check from the Arvest Foundation to help maintain the center’s needs and allow it to continue to thrive.”

“The BCC Trust Authority and Center staff are extremely grateful for the local support of programming and funding for special projects,” Callaghan said. “I am continually blown away by the generosity of individuals, businesses, and foundations, such as The Arvest Foundation, in our amazing community.”

The Bartlesville Community Center opened in 1982, designed by William Wesley Peters, an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright, to complement the Price Tower. The Center has provided the community with a state-of-the-art facility for civic meetings, performing art productions, and educational seminars within the Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall and other indoor areas, as well as outdoor events at Unity Square.