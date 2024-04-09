Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 2:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announced Tuesday that David Nelson has been promoted to Regional Manager of Arvest Wealth Management.

Nelson, who joined Arvest in 2008, most recently held the position of senior vice president/senior trust officer at Arvest Wealth Management - Bartlesville region. Nelson is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA). He also holds Series 7 and 66 licenses, along with his Oklahoma Life and Health licenses.

In addition to his 16 years of experience with Arvest, Nelson previously served as a trust administrator for various companies. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Pittsburg State University.

“David’s extensive experience and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset to Arvest and the right person to lead our team of experienced advisors,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank - Bartlesville Region.

Beyond his professional achievements, Nelson serves as secretary/treasurer on the board for Green Country Village, acts as committee chair/incentive review chair for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority and is the founder and president of the Padre Ron Robertson Education Foundation, which is dedicated to uplifting Peruvian orphans in Arequipa, Peru, and breaking the cycle of poverty.

“In my 30 years in this industry, I can unequivocally state that Arvest Wealth Management in Bartlesville has the finest group of financial professionals anywhere,” Nelson said. “It is an honor and privilege to lead this experienced team.”

Nelson is married to his wife Emily, and they have three children.