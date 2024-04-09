Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Pawhuska Schools

Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 2:05 PM

Pawhuska Superintendent Ready for Summer Building Plans

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

At Pawhuska's monthly school board meeting, Superintedent Chris Tanner assured everyone that the budget is in a good spot as the school year winds down.


Much like the students, Tanner says the staff is already looking ahead to the summer as well, only for a slightly different reason.


There were a few modifications made to the Pawhuska Athletic Handbook and a vote to update that handook was approved.


« Back to News