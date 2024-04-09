Posted: Apr 09, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

At Pawhuska's monthly school board meeting, Superintedent Chris Tanner assured everyone that the budget is in a good spot as the school year winds down.



Much like the students, Tanner says the staff is already looking ahead to the summer as well, only for a slightly different reason.



There were a few modifications made to the Pawhuska Athletic Handbook and a vote to update that handook was approved.