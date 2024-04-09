Posted: Apr 09, 2024 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2024 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

A vehicle with an oversized load near the Arby's on Highway 75 hit some power lines, causing multiple power outages across town.

As of 2:30 p.m., there were just over 800 PSO customers without power. By 3 p.m., the outages decreased to 30 customers. Arby's has suffered minor structural damage to the front of the building.

Photo Courtesy of Atheena Fowler