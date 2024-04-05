Posted: Apr 05, 2024 6:53 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 6:55 AM

Tom Davis

It's official: Wendi Stearman has filed and will challenge incumbent Julie Daniels for the Oklahoma 29th Senate District Republican primary in June.

In her first term, Wendi was acknowledged as one of the House's most conservative members. She was one of only two Oklahoma legislators to earn a 100% lifetime rating from the state's conservative benchmark publication, The Oklahoma Constitution, since 1979.

One of her notable legislative feats was the passing of HB4327, a landmark pro-life law that not only halted all abortion procedures in Oklahoma but also elicited a personal condemnation from Kamala Harris.

Wendi is a mother of six. She passionately advocates for parental rights, particularly in matters of health and education. She proposed the bill to cut Oklahoma's ties with the National School Board Association after it sought the involvement of the Biden “Justice” Department against parents and introduced a bill to protect children from vaccine mandates.