Posted: Apr 04, 2024 12:21 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2024 12:21 PM

Tom Davis

A person claiming to be Michael Clay is calling people saying he is a deputy with the Sheriff's Office.The caller claims the person they are speaking with has a warrant and the person needs to go and get a money order and bring it to the Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will NOT call you and ask for money related to an arrest warrant. The best solution is to hang up as there is not a person by the name of Michael Clay that is employed with the Sheriff's Office.