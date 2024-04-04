Posted: Apr 04, 2024 5:49 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2024 5:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Board of Directors of Washington County Elder Care, Inc. announced that Christina Bishop has been appointed to the role of Executive Director, effective April 1, 2024. Christina has been with Elder Care for 17 years, and she has most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer & Officer in Charge. As the Executive Director, Christina will lead staff in Elder Care's mission to ensure that older adults live independent and healthy lives. With over 40 years of service to the community, Elder Care is known for providing professional resources for aging services in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.

Mark Wilburn, the president of the Elder Care board, said, "I am thrilled to have Christina take on this new position at Elder Care. She has a long-standing relationship with the organization, and her dedication to helping mature adults within our community is evident every day."

In response, Ms. Bishop, said, “I feel incredibly honored to announce my acceptance of the position of Executive Director at Elder Care. This is an exciting new chapter for me and the organization. I am deeply grateful for the trust the board has placed in my leadership. I have witnessed firsthand the incredible impact Elder Care has on our community. I’m passionate about our mission and I’m eager to build upon the strong foundation that has been laid. As Executive Director, I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, board members, volunteers, and community partners to further our mission. I feel blessed to be able to serve others in a community that I love.”