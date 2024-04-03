Posted: Apr 03, 2024 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 3:16 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Wednesday morning on the charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with his license suspended.

Elmer Maravilla was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday morning after a traffic stop was initiated due to an improper turn by Maravilla. According to an affidavit, Maravilla immediately told officers his license was suspended. While talking to officers, a K9 unit hit on the vehicle, leading to a search.

Located items from Maravilla’s vehicle included multiple white plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance that amounted to 4.8 grams of methamphetamine. A Taurus 9mm handgun was also recovered from the vehicle, $349 in cash of off his person, and a black weighing scale.

It was also later discovered that Maravilla is a former felon. His bond was set at $25,000 and his next court date is April 19th.