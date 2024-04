Posted: Apr 03, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 3:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

Candidate filings are going on through Friday for the June election at the federal, state and county level.

Here are the candidate filings as of Wednesday. The list will be updated as information is received.

U.S. House District 2

Republican

Josh Brecheen

Democrat

Independent

Ronnie Hopkins

U.S. House District 3

Republican

Frank Lucas

Darren Hamilton

Democrat

State Elections

Corporation Commission

Republican

Brian Bingman

Justin Hornback

Democrat

Harold Spradling

State Senate- District 29

Republican

Julie Daniels

Democrat

State House - District 10

Republican

Judd Strom

Democrat

State House-District 11

Republican

John B. Kane

Democrat

State House-District 35

Republican

Ty Burns

Democrat

State House-District 37

Republican

Ken Luttrell

Democrat

State House-District 66

Republican

Clay Staires

Democrat

Washington County

Court Clerk

Republican

Jean Davis

Democrat

Sheriff

Republican

Scott Owen

Democrat

County Clerk

Republican

Annette Smith

Democrat

Commissioner District 2

Republican

Corey Shivel

Michael Colaw

Democrat

Nowata County

Court Clerk

Republican

April Fraunberger

Democrat

Sheriff

Republican

Jason McClain

Democrat

County Clerk

Republican

Jennifer Willis

Democrat

Kay Spurgeon

Commissioner District 2

Republican

Timmie Benson

Ryan Harden

Democrat

Osage County

Court Clerk

Republican

Lavendar Carrol l

Democrat

Sheriff

Republican

Bart Perrier

Eddie Virden

Democrat

County Clerk

Republican

Robin Slack

Democrat

Commissioner District 1 (Unexpired Term)

Republican

Anthony Hudson

Randall Jones

Democrat

Commissioner District 2

Republican

Bud Beaston II