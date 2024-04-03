Posted: Apr 03, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 1:41 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

This week’s feature pet is the definition of a cuddle bug. Although bugs and cuddles do not go together, when you see this rollie pollie there is no mistaking she’s the product of spring.

Heath Clouse, adoptions and transportations specialist at the Washington County SPCA introduces this pill bug wanna-be.

Clouse also says that Maggie enjoys the outdoors and would go well with someone who enjoys to be active. All adoptions are $25 dollars along with a lucky wheel spin for any other offers.

For those who have forgotten, this Saturday, April 6 the WSPCA will be at the Westside Community Center doing a free vaccination clinic. It is first come first serve for 250 spots.

Video coverage and more coming soon.