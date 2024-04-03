Posted: Apr 03, 2024 6:34 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

Starting April 3, 2024, The Veterans Connection Organization (VCO) will offer services to veterans every Wednesday at Elder Care between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Elder Care has announced this partnership with the VCO to make it easier for veterans to access the valuable services they need. Christina Bishop, Elder Care's Executive Director, is thrilled to collaborate with Sharon Reese-McGlory and the VCO. She believes this new relationship will only make veterans' services more accessible.

Sharon Reese-McGlory, a retired veteran, is a native of Bartlesville. She served in the US Navy from 1984 to 2004 during Desert Storm/Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom. Now an advocate and voice for retired and disabled veterans, McGlory, a disabled veteran herself, is also a certified and accredited Veterans Service Officer. She retired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2018 after working for over 15 years in several federal and state agencies, including HUD, the Department of Veterans Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Contract Auditing Agency.

Founded in 2011, VCO is a non-profit organization serving veterans, service members, and their families. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life of veterans by advocating for their needs, providing connections to resources, and promoting opportunities. Collaborating with Elder Care, an organization well-known for serving elders, is a perfect opportunity for VCO to provide more access to a Veteran Service Officer who is ready and willing to assist with veterans' benefits, initial claims, caregiver services, and any services that could help improve veterans' quality of life.

Sharon Reese-McGlory will meet with veterans every Wednesday between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm in the Brain Gains room at Elder Care. The first and third Wednesdays will provide information about services, while the second and fourth Wednesdays will address individual needs and be by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling Sharon Reese-McGlory at (918) 766-9116.

Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, and the VCO office is accessible through the main entrance.