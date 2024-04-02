Posted: Apr 02, 2024 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 3:31 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this week on the charges of eluding a police officer after former felony conviction, possessing a firearm after former felony conviction, and petit larceny. Ira Allen was arrested on March 30th after his family reported that Allen had stolen their firearm from their apartment.

According to an affidavit, Allen was driving around when police located him and tried to get him to stop when Allen fled northbound on Silver Lake Road. Allen is accused of speeding past several pedestrians and disregarding the safety of others as he sped through a retail parking lot eluding police

Allen was finally stopped by officers and then started threating harm with the firearm before stepping out of his vehicle. Along with the charges, this arrest caused a parole violation from a previous case from 2008 leading to a $15,000 bond in that case.

As for the other charges, Judge Russell Vaclaw gave Allen a $25,000 bond which comes out to $40,000 aggregate in all cases. Allen will be seen again on April 17th.