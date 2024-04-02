News
Elections
Posted: Apr 02, 2024 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 7:49 PM
April 2 Election Results
Nathan Thompson
Here are the latest election results for the April 2 Special Elections for the City of Bartlesville, City of Nowata, Copan Public Schools, Hominy Public Schools, Oklahoma Union Public Schools and South Coffeyville Public Schools. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.
These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, April 5.
CITY OF BARTLESVILLE CHARTER ELECTION
19 Precincts of 19 Reporting
Proposition 1
Yes: 970 39.56%
No: 1,482 60.44%
Proposition 2
Yes: 1,402 57.7%
No: 1,028 42.3%
Proposition 3
Yes: 1,167 47.87%
No: 1,271 52.13%
Proposition 4
Yes: 1,078 44.18%
No: 1,362 55.82%
Proposition 5
Yes: 1,123 46.27%
No: 1,304 53.73%
Proposition 6
Yes: 1,519 62.87%
No: 897 37.13%
Proposition 7
Yes: 1,763 72.76%
No: 660 27.24%
Proposition 8
Yes: 930 38.54%
No: 1,483 61.46%
Proposition 9
Yes: 1,581 65.33%
No: 839 34.67%
Proposition 10
Yes: 1,162 47.86%
No: 1,266 52.14%
CITY OF NOWATA COMMISSION WARD 2
3 of 4 Precincts Reporting
Garry D. Gibson 29 64.44%
J.T. Walton 16 35.56%
COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSITION
2 of 3 Precincts Reporting
Yes: 128 82.58%
No: 27 17.42%
HOMINY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION OFFICE 4
6 of 6 Precincts Reporting
Fonda Reed: 107 62.57%
Jessica F. Fisher: 16 43.24%
OKLAHOMA UNION PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITIONS
6 of 9 Precincts Reporting
Proposition 1
Yes: 94 78.33%
No: 26 21.67%
Proposition 2
Yes: 94 78.33%
No: 26 21.67%
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION
1 of 3 Precincts Reporting
Yes: 4 57.14%
No: 3 42.86%
