Posted: Apr 02, 2024 1:38 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Police Department needs the public's assistance in finding a runaway juvenile who was last seen late last Thursday evening.

15-year old Marshall Jackson was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a hoodie. Jackson, who is approximately 5-6 and weighs 130 pounds could be in the Tulsa area with a male subject named Tanner. Jackson has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know of Jackson's whereabouts or have any information regarding the case, you are asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.