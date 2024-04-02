Posted: Apr 02, 2024 8:34 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 8:34 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

One thing about heroes is that they never stop to think about themselves. Heroism embodies every limb, though most do not wear capes, but can be seen in even the most ordinary of days.

4Paws Animal Welfare in Pawhuska Oklahoma has only been open for a few hours, but have already started a tidal wave of change.

Owens has already started transporting dogs to the new facility and works with the Washington County SPCA and ARF in Bartlesville.

Owens’ why is as good as any; tugging at heart strings of fellow dog lovers and change makers.

Owens says she intends to help other surrounding towns and counties as well as the local police station with rescues. She also hopes to offer spay a neuter clinics in the future.

4Paws Animal Welfare is located at PO Box 1266 1896 John Dahl, Pawhuska, Ok. 4Paws is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.