Posted: Apr 02, 2024 4:57 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 7:53 AM
Tuesday is Election Day in Washington County
Tom Davis
Three elections in Washington County are being held today, April 2 — the city of Bartlesville special election, a school bond election in Copan and a school bond election for Oklahoma Union Public Schools.
On the ballot in Bartlesville are proposed changes to the city charter. About half are updated language changes.
Other proposals include 3 year terms for city council members, a change in city elections to April from November, stagered elections to avoid a clean sweep of the city council in one election and consistency on city purchase processes.
