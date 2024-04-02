Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Apr 02, 2024 4:57 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 7:53 AM

Tuesday is Election Day in Washington County

Tom Davis
Three elections in Washington County are being held today, April 2 — the city of Bartlesville special election, a school bond election in Copan and a school bond election for Oklahoma Union Public Schools. 
 
On the ballot in Bartlesville are proposed changes to the city charter. About half are updated language changes.
 
Other proposals include 3 year terms for city council members, a change in city elections to April from November, stagered elections to avoid a clean sweep of the city council in one election and consistency on city purchase processes.
 
 
 
CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT FOR THE CITY OF BARTLESVILLE
 
CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT FOR COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
 
CLICK HERE FOR A SAMPLE BALLOT FOR OKLAHOMA UNION PUBLIC SCHOOLS

