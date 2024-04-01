Posted: Apr 01, 2024 1:02 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a brief meeting on Monday morning at which time they officially signed Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore to a bi annual contract extension.

At the meeting, the Board also signed a contract with Priefert Manufacturing to install and construct the bucking chutes and pens at the fairgrounds. That contract was in the amount of just over $111,000. Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. was also asking that the Board approve an important oil and gas contract with TASC.

That was a one year contract that the Board went on to approve for $35,000. There were no utility permits signed at Monday's meeting.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will re-convene for a regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds for those interested in attending.